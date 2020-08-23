Revolution! Anarchy! Words that describe Antifa's co-opting of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Black Lives Matter movement has given up on its core values and objectives by letting Antifa control its so-called peaceful protests and demonstrations. In the course of abdicating its goals to Antifa, BLM has become a movement steeped in violence. Rioting, looting, arson, assaults on police, the integral role that assault weapons play in its protests are statements that white institutions are by definition racist and should be torn down. Justification of these devices as a form of reparations is ludicrous.
Not only has BLM lost its way, it has become a racist movement. Now BLM is decrying the integration of neighborhoods, saying white people should not be able to buy homes in traditionally black (segregated) parts of town. Integrated housing has long been a hallmark of the civil rights movement, but now integration is to be forbidden and Blacks should have complete autonomy in segregated communities. White-, Arab- and Asian-owned businesses, for example, should be expelled (forcibly) from Black areas of town. Anarchy is to prevail as police forces are abolished and no one is left to protect those who do not ascribe to BLM's purposes and aims. Murder and violent crimes will run rampant throughout cities, especially in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
The corruption of BLM's core principles is further evident by calls (by a black college professor in Chicago) to eliminate history from all curricula. This goal is at cross-purposes with itself. No history means that there will be no study of Martin Luther King Jr., Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, Harriet Tubman and thousands of other Blacks of unequalled accomplishment. We will no longer study slavery, the slave trade and the plantation culture and its abuses of Blacks. Nor the study of Jim Crow laws and legal segregation.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.