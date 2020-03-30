It's time for Warren County to create some animal control laws and noise laws.
I have had to deal with dogs barking throughout the night and it has caused problems for my family and the lack of sleep we are getting. Currently there is nothing Warren County can do about dogs that run free around neighborhoods and bark all through the night. We need to stand up and make our community leaders understand that this is not OK and they must do something to resolve this issue.
Dogs must be taken care of and in my opinion, dogs at night should be put up inside with their owners or in an area that is secured where they cannot break free and roam to other neighbors' yards and tear up any and everything, while barking not 10 or 20 feet from a bedroom window of a small child or adult that must wake up and go to work at 6 a.m.
This problem has cost me a lot of money in this horrible time to build a fence to keep said dogs out of my backyard, away from my small dog and out of my house. The loud barking at all hours of the night must stop.
It's time we make a stand and get something done. Warren County, if you are with me, please let your community leaders know it's time we make laws to keep animals under control.
Respectfully, the father of two sleepy children.
Chris Westray
Bowling Green
