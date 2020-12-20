People complain about the cost of prescriptions!
I am not an employee or representative of Big Pharma! Under FDA regulations, new medicines and vaccines must undergo thousands of double-blind studies, which may cost millions or billions to conduct. I participated in one such study, as a patient. While the patent is active, the company must recoup what it invested! If they can’t recoup their investment, they go out of business.
With COVID-19, there is a rush to produce vaccines. Traditional safeguards would require years of testing!
In this pandemic, 300,000 Americans lost is a tragedy! Annually, smoking-related illnesses, heart diseases and cancers kill 1.6 million Americans. Why are there no emergency drugs and vaccines to stop these killers? Why?
Polio killed more than 3 million Americans before the Salk vaccine. In 1949, I developed polio, but I was cured. Avian Flu and Hong Kong Flu killed millions worldwide. I caught both, a decade apart. Later, I was exposed to malaria and tuberculosis; each killed millions of people. Treatments prevented them from developing in me.
COVID-19 is quite real. The national media whipped up a frenzy of fear of COVID-19 beyond anything seen before. I am not an anti-vaccine person, but I have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors have repurposed existing medications for a long time. But during this pandemic, politicians have sought to ban the use of existing drugs that show promise in treating COVID-19 patients, which is just short of criminal.
Growing up during the Cold War we were told about places where oppressive governments required their citizens to comply, for their own good. And we said, “That could NEVER happen here in America, land of the free!” I believe our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves.
Edmond Schwab Sr.
Woodburn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.