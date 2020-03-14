There has been significant grumbling on social media regarding Gov. Andy Beshear’s suggestion that churches consider canceling services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The implication was that the governor wanted to burden churches and tell them what to do because he is a Democrat who does not like churchgoing people.
First, Mr. Beshear is a deacon in his church and likely made his statement out of Christian concern for the health of Kentuckians. Second, those who ignore this threat to public health should heed the lesson from Italy, where the lack of response has caused hospitals to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and has led to needless deaths.
Tom Morris
Bowling Green
