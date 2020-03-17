U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s claim about abortion safety was “asinine?”
On May 21, 2019, she tweeted: “Today, I shared my story of my 2nd trimester abortion, a painful procedure that became necessary after the fetus I was carrying moved from my uterus to my vagina. I am not ashamed. Neither should anyone else be.”
A Feb. 18, 2011, story in Forbes describes her address on the U.S. House floor:
"Speier told the House of her own abortion in no uncertain terms, relating how a complicated (but wanted) pregnancy led her to make the heartbreaking decision for the procedure. 'I lost a baby. But for you to stand on this floor and to suggest, as you have, that somehow this is a procedure that is either welcomed or done cavalierly or done without any thought is preposterous.’ "
Rep. Speier suffered the loss of a baby at mid-term, and rather than wallow in self-pity, she is using her personal tragedy to advocate for a pregnant woman's right to have a procedure that may be necessary to save her life. The Daily News called this woman who is trying to bring something good out of the death of her child a "radical pro-choice California ideologue," and spelled her name wrong six times.
It's tragic, but in cases such as this, abortion may be the only way to save the woman's life. Research published by the National Institutes of Health in 2012 found that legal abortion is “markedly safer than childbirth” for a woman. But because Rep. Speier states that legal abortion is safe, the "pro-life" Daily News editorial board assumes that she has "a total lack of respect and compassion for the unborn." A few seconds of research would have told them otherwise. This disregard for the tragedy Rep. Speier endured sickens me.
Linda Oldham
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.