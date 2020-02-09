"More things are wrought by prayer than this world dreams of." – Tennyson
Our nation is not split but splintered. Words are being fired like bullets to demean those who are standing for principles as old as our nation and at the blood sacrifice of battle.
President Abraham Lincoln made his second proclamation calling our nation to a day of prayer and fasting for peace and unity on March 30, 1861.
He declared, "We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of Heaven. ... But we have forgotten God ... we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own, intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us."
The people of God have become like the people of this world. Culture has swallowed up the moral standards dividing entire denominations. They once delighted in proclaiming and upholding those standards which guided our youth in the facts of life.
It is a fact that when we turn our backs to the sun we face the shadows of darkness. When we turn toward the sun, the darkness is behind us. This truth found in the natural world is confirmed in the supernatural.
Turn your back on the Son of God and our culture is darkened. When we turn to the Son of God we live in the light of His love and grace.
The Greek word for repentance means to turn around. The time is not too late for prayers of repentance spread like the wildfires consuming acres of our forests.
May we see the Son shine again as we turn in repentance. God help us!
James Britt
Bowling Green
