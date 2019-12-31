I have serious concern for people who claim to be both Christians and Democrats.
For many reasons, I feel that Democrats are immoral. But I can’t understand how gay marriage and abortion can be supported by a Christian. Some may say, "There are many reasons to vote Democrat” and those are just a couple of issues. But that’s hypocritical. Would a church hire a preacher who was a great speaker and knew the Bible front to back but watched porn and cursed every breath? Of course not.
It’s immoral to call 50 percent of Americans racist. It’s immoral to bring sham investigations against someone just because you lose an election. It’s immoral to suggest a man can be a woman or a woman can be a man. What Democrats call “transgender,” Republicans call mental illness.
It’s immoral to believe man is in charge of destroying our planet. Only God knows when the world will end, and I promise it will end how he wants it to. It’s immoral to leave talk of God and Jesus out of our public life. Democrats want no mention of God. They are the first to say “separation of church and state” when they really want to silence Christians.
Come on, Christians, wise up. If you feel that today’s Democratic Party is a platform for morality, you are sadly mistaken. Let me guess – your grandparents were Democrats and so were your parents. Wow, that’s a rational approach. It just takes a little common sense.
Republicans can be immoral as well. We are all sinners! But take a look at the Republican platform versus the Democratic platform. It’s obvious.
If you want to look at all politics as bad, then you still have to vote Republican as the lesser of two evils. God has blessed us to be American and I really believe President Donald Trump loves America. His words prove it, but most importantly his actions do. God bless the USA.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.