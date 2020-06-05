For several months, a number of governors and the media have warned us of the dangers of assembling in churches and at many jobs because of the fear of infection. And, motivated by fear, we believed them.
But since the death of George Floyd, the news media, several governors and mayors have encouraged people to protest. Some of them have even joined in the protests. All of a sudden, "social distancing" and the fear of COVID-19 seem to have disappeared for those encouraging the protests.
Is it possible that the “stay-at-home” orders and closure of businesses and churches were at least an overreaction, and at worst were an attempt to damage the economy during an election year? And wouldn’t that be meddling in the election process? And isn’t it odd that the most restrictive COVID-19 governors happen to be encouraging the protesters – some, like Michigan’s governor, actually walking with protesters. When her citizens protested her rules, she brought in the state police.
Last year, in Kentucky, former Attorney General Andy Beshear supported protests against then-Gov. Matt Bevin. Now that Beshear is governor, he has called in the Kentucky National Guard. Seems odd to me! Being a Democratic governor must be difficult.
Edmond Schwab
Woodburn
