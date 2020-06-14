For our state to be competitive, and for our young people to succeed, higher education needs to be accessible and affordable.
For people of older generations, part-time jobs, a small amount of loans and summer jobs could get them through college, but that is just no longer the case. Amy McGrath, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has an idea on how not only to fix this pressing issue, but also how to revive civic engagement in this country. In her thinking, students would have their tuition covered in exchange for direct service to America.
National service has been successful in the past, as evidenced by AmeriCorps and City Year, and growing the number of participants would fill huge holes in public schools, health care facilities, COVID-19 tracing and infrastructure projects all over the country.
Just like the GI Bill has strengthened the middle class and expanded educational opportunity, a program extending benefits to students who want to serve in other ways could do the same.
Amy herself is a veteran herself of 20 years, having done her service to her country as a Marine fighter pilot. As the daughter of a teacher and a doctor and the sister of another teacher, Lt. Col. McGrath knows more people want to give back in a huge variety of ways, and our country needs them to do so. She also knows that college needs to be affordable for people and communities to thrive. Amy’s proposal for national service in exchange for tuition coverage would achieve both of these essential goals for Kentucky and the country.
Democratic voters in this month’s primary election who want progressive thinking with realistic solutions to the country’s most pressing problems should vote for Amy McGrath on June 23.
John Rogers
Glasgow
