Today I rode my bicycle through Bowling Green and was appalled at the number of Democrat signs. Have they not learned their lesson? It worries me that my neighbors seem to care little for the future of the nation. November is decision time ... Shall we remain a free prosperous country or become a third world failure?
Has nobody kept up with the events of the “revolution” - A "Beer Hall Putsch" with the seditious Russian Hoax and a "KKK-like" impeachment and conviction trial? How about looting and Kristallnachts? How about Democrats' attempts of replacing the police with America's version of the Brown Shirts (Antifa)?
Has no one heard the Democrat call to arms to destroy the country in the name of equity? Destroying what others have does nothing for those who have not. That bad idea is socialism and only a fool would deny that modern-day Democrats are socialists.
Examine the party slogans: "Make America Great Again" and "Build Back Better." The former is a promise to revive American exceptionalism and patriotism; the latter a call to tear down what is left and rebuild with a socialist system. As we have seen, radical Democrat mobs burn things down while the President is endeavoring to build America back!
Totalitarian governments burn things down, kill the innocents, and create class warfare. Is this not what the Democrats have done the last three and one-half years? Is this the Great Tribulation that we have expected?
Would it not be easier if unhappy Democrats, rather than embrace socialism here, go elsewhere to tear down what they cannot stand?
Larry R. Herrin
Bowling Green
