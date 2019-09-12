I would like to express my view on some of these very ignorant liberal Democrats.
I now believe all Democrats are as stupid as these Democrat politicians. For instance, Bernie Sanders says to control climate changes by controlling birth control – Really? What the hell is wrong with this man? Kamala Harris says we have to do away with red meat – really? And these ignorant Democrats really believe this? They are very sick people.
I have some very good Democrat friends, but I'm wondering just what has happened to these peoples' brain? Just what world are they in? I'm just sick of all these democrats speaking ill about our president, just look at everything he has done – keeping his promises, etc.
Hell, look what Obama did, Nothing – but do underhanded things. One of the worst presidents in my 80 years of living. So if you all want these kind of people running this United States and our White House, we will lose everything that President Trump has done for us, so think twice about who you vote for. If it's a Democrat – God pity all of us.
Joe Rolelle
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.