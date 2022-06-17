Hot off the front page of the Daily News on June 9: City revenue jumps due to new jobs, expansions and (wait for it) increased wages!
This paper even printed an article a few years ago quoting a Republican entrepreneur who suggested that paying people a decent wage would indeed power the economy and fill tax coffers.
Republicans have long opposed ANY increase in wages. Yet the salaries of CEOs have skyrocketed.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump and the GOP gladly passed a $2 trillion tax cut aiding big business and the wealthy. (My tax cut was $84 a month.)
The GOP is busy interfering in a woman's reproductive decisions, which should be made by the woman, her doctor and her God. Maybe a better idea would be vasectomies for all males until they grow a brain. (Indefinitely?)
But, meanwhile, the GOP is fine with 233 mass shootings this year alone. Our schools, groceries and churches have become killing fields for deranged (not mentally ill) gun owners.
The GOP is bought and paid for by big business, big pharma and the NRA. They pretend that Jan. 6, 2021 was a bunch of tourists, not terrorists. Some GOP legislators have even been heard on audio or seen in texts helping plan that attempt to overturn the electoral process.
The GOP has opposed Social Security, Medicare, Family Medical Leave Act, the Affordable Care Act and lowering medicare drug prices.
Brett Guthrie has trumpeted his loyalty to the NRA. He has more allegiance to the NRA than to the safety of our children.
He alleges that he's never seen our country in worse shape. Obviously he's forgotten the Great Depression (GOP) and the 2008 economic meltdown (GOP).
Barack Obama's economy was much stronger than Trump's. It usually takes a Democrat to fix GOP-led economies.