If the White House Democrats' "No Guns Allowed" law passes, a majority of law-abiding citizens would not break the law. No citizen would have a gun.
Criminals ignore laws. Call a "black market" gun seller, within 30 minutes a car with trunkload full of any guns the criminals want. U.S. massacre. That is real-world facts.
Billy Willoughby
Scottsville
