Our attorney general and candidate for governor of the commonwealth of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, is very adamant in proclaiming that both his grandfather Beshear and great-grandfather Beshear were Baptist ministers in Western Kentucky.
Each time I see this political advertisement, I wonder if these principled ancestors would condone Andy Beshear’s stand on abortion and legalized gambling? I suppose my age places me in “the old school category,” but I have never known, nor have I ever heard, of a Baptist minister who supported abortion or legalized gambling. Most certainly, abortion is not a policy justifiable by the Scriptures, as some Democrats are now contending.
In viewing Matt Bevin’s tenure as the governor of the commonwealth, one would be compelled to say that Attorney General Beshear has been consistent in trying to impede the governor on multiple fronts. As a retired teacher (1961-1998), I have watched the erosion of the financial base of the KTRS from one of the strongest systems to the weakest retirement system in the entire nation.
You can agree or disagree with Gov. Bevin’s views on the system, but we must remember that under the leadership of previous governors (14 Democrats and three Republicans) and complete House control by Democrats from 1940-2015, no serious attempts have been made to right the problems of the KTRS. Over the 79-year life of the retirement system, absolutely no concern has been expressed about the financial condition of the retirement system by Democrats.
In the early years of my teaching career, as a member of KEA, I was a strong supporter of Democratic governor candidates. However, upon realizing how the Kentucky Democratic Party uses the teachers of the commonwealth, just as they use minority citizens, I have not been able, with a good conscience, to support any Democratic candidate for a state office since the late 1960s.
Dallas Wheat
Bowling Green
