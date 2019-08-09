I can’t stay retired any longer.
When I hear ridiculousness, I have to respond. It looks like Howard Bailey ("Hughey recognizes trouble nation faces," Mailbox, Aug. 2) and Ed Draughon ("Like Trump, editorial misled on immigration policy," Mailbox, Aug. 5) want to become the new “enlightened” thinkers in Bowling Green. Let’s review. Bailey recently endorsed Aaron Hughey as one who “recognizes trouble” in our nation. That trouble is undoubtedly “white supremacy” and the dreaded “white privilege.” Being a black man and a Democrat, those are the only issues affecting the U.S. today, according to CNN.
Then there is Draughon endorsing illegal immigration. Come on, Ed. If I rob a bank with my 4-year old in my arms, will the police separate me from my child? Of course! Breaking the law at the border is taking a heavy financial toll on American taxpayers. Come here legally, legally, legally! This is a very hard concept for liberals to accept because it involves ”common sense.” As enlightened as these three thinkers are, they all lack common sense.
Just look at the 20 Democrats running for president. What educated person could possibly take any of them seriously? They are complete buffoons. But Bailey, Hughey and Draughon will be the first three to support any of them. The U.S. is the most diverse place in the world. That would explain why people of color want to come here by the hundreds of thousands and not leave. Racism is very isolated. I’ve never met a white supremacist or klansman.
Haven’t heard anyone but black people use the “N” word in 10 years. In fact, Don Lemon on CNN calls white males America’s biggest threat. Let this false issue go away, Democrats. Democrats are the real fascists and obstructionists. Please change the name of your party to what it actually is: American Socialist Party.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
