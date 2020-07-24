Gov. Beshear is doing (the) same thing as the other Democrat governors are, making coronavirus sound worse than (it) truly is, at this time. Using scare tactics to get what they want, mail-in ballots for November election. Democrats know, by the 2016 election, they cannot beat President Trump. Trump won 2,597 counties and Hillary just won 468 counties. Everybody knows mail-in ballots are (a) great way (to) commit voter fraud. Beshear cannot overrule a circuit judge without getting sued by half of Kentuckians.
Beshear must not know how to read, everybody read Constitution Amendment 14. Nobody can do anything contrary to the Constitution. Since 2008 Democrats do exactly what they want. Beshear would not be governor if (he) had not lied to teachers that he would not cut teachers pension fund. Bevin told teachers the truth about pensions, Beshear's father took too much money out of their pension funds. Beshear is a lying crooked dictator that teachers alone will vote him out. If any Kentuckian citizens are forced or arrested for not wearing mask, you have a Constitutional judge that has already warned Beshear about his (so-called) executive orders could not be enforced. Basically if you let Democrats break one small law, next time (it will) be bigger, finally get want they want no more Constitution or Bill of Rights, America will be communist.
Billy Willoughby
Scottsville
Well said Mr. Willoughby and true. That's their plan.
