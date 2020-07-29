Mail-in balloting is a move by Democrats to fix elections much the way the Richard Daley machine used to fix elections in Chicago back in the day.
Operatives can pay the less astute voter for his/her vote, collect their signatures on blank ballots, vote for them and dump the fraudulent ballots on the boards of election across the country. This practice would be dominated those seeking to exploit Latino and Black votes. It would lead to one party rule and corrupt our political system. We have enough problems with election officials not purging the rolls of dead, moved.
The only way to make mail in balloting legitimate is to require voters to present themselves at the board of elections (yes to voter ID as well), vote the ballot secretly in the office in the presence of election officials, sign and date the ballot and either deposit it at the time they vote or mail their ballot by certified or registered mail. I am strongly in favor of in-person voting and the above would ensure that practice prior to election day or at the polls on election day.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
It's a must. Otherwise the Democrat Marxist party will cheat their asses off. Guaranteed. Much less the Postal Service endorses Biden. WTF!
