In response to Mr. Szcapinski ("Letter writer doesn't believe COVID-19 is a pandemic," Mailbox, April 22):
The earth is round, Armstrong and Aldrin really walked on the moon, 20 children and six adults died at Sandy Hook. These are facts. The world, including Kentucky, is engulfed in a pandemic.
Look up the definition of pandemic – this is it. Yes, there is a world outside of Kentucky. The WHO, CDC and government agencies report more than 200,000 deaths globally. More than 200 Kentuckians are a part of that sad number. What number of deaths would convince you we are in a pandemic – 500,000, a million? Or perhaps COVID-19 has to personally affect you or your family before you take it seriously.
I cannot fathom what motives you have for calling Gov. Andy Beshear and "these politicians" liars and the pandemic a lie. I do know that there may be citizens reading your letter who think your misinformed, delusional opinion has merit and let it inform their actions regarding COVID-19. And that, Mr. Szcapinski, is a burden I would not want to bear.
Lesa Watts
Scottsville
