I met Joe Denning when I moved to Bowling Green in 1971. Throughout his decades of public service, whether it be the school board or city commissioner, I found him to be a good listener. Although we have been good friends, he didn’t always vote on an issue the way I had hoped. He was fair. Throughout, Joe faced pressures but never wilted on what he believed to be right.
Joe, I hope to see you again in two years so you can continue your public services to the city of Bowling Green.
Gary P. West
Bowling Green
