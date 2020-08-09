The past few years, I am increasingly convinced that it is time to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE.
This organization was thrown together, with little planning, after the tragedy of 9/11. Over the years the DHS has morphed into a remarkably expensive organization that essentially duplicates activities already carried out by more historically effective agencies.
We don't need it anymore. I have great confidence in our Armed Forces, e.g., the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Members of our military have a clear chain of command, rules for engagement, and accountability. Further, the FBI, ATF, CIA and NSA are well equipped to carry out additional directives as needed.
It's time to end our 18 year experiment with the DHS. There is no question that the billions of tax dollars provided to this bloated bureaucracy can be spent more effectively elsewhere.
Dale Smith
Bowling Green
