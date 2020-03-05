Something will be lost. I look out my back window to trees and sky. It is quiet. Soon to be gone.
The land behind me is to be developed. The real estate agent is vague about the five large orange rectangles on the rendering. It seems that he and the owner are not sure what they will be. Garden apartments, three-story-tall apartments, businesses, who knows?
So, neighbors who will see their very homes invaded and threatened gather to talk about what can be done. Since their side has a lawyer, the guess is that our side must have a lawyer. People reach out to lawyers they know and trust. Only no lawyer is available. In one way or another, they are all involved. We reach out to lawyers, those who we have respected. Sometimes it takes them a whole day to decide that they are involved and cannot help us in any way. We know now that someone of us must be at every meeting of planning and zoning or any protection we seek as homeowners will be tossed aside. After all, it is the owner's land, his right.
I will look out my window, into the shadow of a square of brick. I will hear the dumping of dumpsters in the early morning, breaking the beauty of a day.
So, peace and beauty will be lost. Our neighborhood will be downgraded in the name of progress. Noise, dirt and destruction of property values will be the citizens' reward.
Later, groups of real estate agents and lawyers will raise glasses and toast themselves. "They (the residents of Highland Way) never saw it coming. They did not know what they were up against. We have won!"
But something will be lost.
Anna Sue Heller
Bowling Green
