My heart was broken when I read the ”Our Opinion” editorial in the Daily News on April 29. It stated that your editorial board has long held the view that abortion is wrong and that every child deserves to have a chance at life, except in cases of rape and incest.
You went on to state that in your opinion abortion is paramount to murder, especially when it pertains to late-term abortion.
No matter when or how or what stage of development a life is, it is either murder or it is not.
Joan Clark
Bowling Green
