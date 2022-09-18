Diversity of views important

I also wish to be on record as complimenting the Daily News while under the leadership of the Gaines family.
My hope is that the current owners continue the practices and editorial insights of the previous owners which added to the diversity of views on important state and local issues across the state. In addition, I will take the opportunity to request that the Daily News reinstate its practice of allowing commentary on letters to the editor, even if it is only an emoji.
William Davis
Bowling Green
Paul has distorted view of ‘socialism’
It is interesting that, in his recent newsletter (Sept. 7), Sen. Rand Paul states that he is against ideals which “strive to replace capitalism with socialism.”
As example, he cites several failures of the government in managing the COVID public health care crisis. In spite of the pitfalls of such “socialist” government programs, one wonders the outcome if management of the pandemic had strictly been left to free market devices. Test Kits, COVID vaccines, monoclonal antibody and COVID antivirals would all be subject to free market production, pricing and distribution.
Like gasoline, windfall profits would proliferate, and there would be no public health guidelines to manage or enforce disease spread, monitor disease epidemiology and assess effectiveness of treatments. Many more millions of citizens would have suffered and died.
Sen. Paul seems to have a distorted view of “socialism.”
I would rather see my taxes support such socialized efforts of our public health system: FDA, CDC, National Institutes of Health, etc. than non-governmental management by free enterprise. It is unfortunate that Sen. Paul does not offer a viable alternatives.