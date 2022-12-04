I appreciate the article regarding the new PVA (“New PVA faces short staff, clouds from his past” – Nov. 26).
One question that came to mind is how does a real estate investor deal with the conflict of interest inherent in being the person who sets the valuation of properties for tax purposes?
As a citizen of bowling Green, I would like to know what kind of safeguards are in place to prevent the appearance of impropriety.
Tom Morris
Bowling Green
Fund Alzheimer’s fight
Alzheimer’s disease is devastating – not only for the more than six million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 11 million family and friends serving as caregivers.
Here in Kentucky, there are more than 175,000 family caregivers. As someone who has been affected by this disease, I am deeply appreciative of those providing care for their loved ones. My grandfather, father, and mother cared for my Nannie during her eight year battle with this horrible disease. It is not an easy job and one that takes a toll both physically and mentally on caregivers.
It means so much to those of us who have been affected by Alzheimer’s and those who are caring for family members currently suffering with this disease to have our legislature’s support. Funding for research is imperative in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
Today, more than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, a number expected to nearly triple by 2050. Without medical breakthroughs, this number is projected to rise.