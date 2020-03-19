I'd like to express appreciation to Dollar General for the special shopping times for seniors.
What a thoughtful and kind gesture, indeed. As one with lung problems already, I was/am nervous about going to Walmart for anything because of the volume of shoppers.
Maybe other stores will follow suit.
John Metzger
Bowling Green
