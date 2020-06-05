This is not the first time that America has faced civil turmoil as bad or worse than what we are currently experiencing. The civil rights protests of the 1960s, the anti-war protests of the 1960s and 1970s, and the worst of all, a Civil War in which American citizens killed more than a half million other American citizens.
So, this turmoil is extremely regrettable, but nothing new or unique in American life. It is so common that there is a “playbook” for leaders. They come on television, express regret and call for peace and unity. The original Republican president who suffered through the War Between the States called for “malice toward none, charity for all ... to bind up the nation’s wounds.”
The nation has been waiting more than a week for President Donald Trump to speak some words of peace, comfort and reconciliation. Why has it taken so long? Maybe he was conferring with the rector of the nearby St. John’s Church – where he held a Bible up for a photo op after gassing a crowd of protesters – so that he can be advised by a man of God for just the right words, the right tone, the right attitude.
No, wait! He conferred with his favorite strongman dictator, Vladimir Putin, and apparently received advice that resonated in his soul – dominate! Dominate! Instead of a message of healing, Trump proceeded to berate governors as “weak” and looking “like a bunch of jerks. ... You have to dominate – if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. You have to dominate.”
Dominating and blaming. Vintage Trump.
Larry Caillouet
Bowling Green
