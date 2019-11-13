Keep stories of WKU legends alive
Often, many of us don’t tell people how much we appreciate them until they are gone.
Years ago, while serving as the director of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, I was fortunate to work closely with people who have made Western Kentucky University athletics what it is today.
Lee Robertson, John Oldham, Jim Richards, Pam Hereford, Paul Just, Bill “Doc” Edwards, and Randy “Doc” Deere are a few. Of course, there were great coaches who did their part, too.
They got paid for doing their jobs, but I know firsthand they did much more than their job descriptions.
We have an obligation to keep the colorful stories alive about Diddle, Hornback, Denes and Feix.
I want to publicly thank all of them for what they have meant to “The Hill.”
Gary P. West
Bowling Green
