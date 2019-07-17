In his June 10 letter, Aaron Hughey commented, “Thoughtful criticism of powerful people is responsible citizenship.” However, it is clear that by “powerful people,” he really means President Donald Trump, who he obviously doesn’t like and whose work he does not approve. Hughey seems to enjoy labeling people who disagree with him as ignorant. He states, “ignorant people respond based on their source,” as if any other sources and facts that are not chosen by him are the signs of ignorance.
Hughey comments, “The moment you give any politician a ‘pass’ on their ignorance, their arrogance, their blatant disregard for truth or the rule of law because of all other ‘wonderful’ things you think they are doing, is the moment you abdicate your innate responsibility as a citizen of this country.” Well, I’m wondering if Hughey abdicated his own responsibility when Bill Clinton lied under oath and was impeached for it? Or did he criticize Obama when he repeatedly lied that Americans can keep their insurance or stated that the Benghazi massacre was caused by a bogus video?
Hughey is so impressed with his own “intelligence” that he dismisses other people’s points of view, not realizing that his own judgment and choice of “facts” are often influenced by his own ideology. Yes, Trump does not act “presidential.” He talks too much, he is brazen, combative and people don’t like his accent, his hair and demeanor. However, to be fair, he has done some good work for this country so far. Once, after examining a patient, I privately told his wife that he wasn’t doing well and didn’t look very good. The wife flatly said, “Doctor, my husband never looked good, but he is a good provider.”
In these troubled times, we need good providers and not slick politicians.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.