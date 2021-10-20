Donations needed for David B. Moore Scholarship
Our first year was a huge success in large part to the generous donations made by members of the Bowling Green High School Class of 1976, friends and family of David B. Moore. The Class of 1976 was able to award two scholarships to deserving students at Bowling Green High School. We would like to thank again all that were able to donate last year. Whether this will be your first or second donation, we hope you will consider making a donation this year. No donation is too small. Each donation is greatly appreciated in order to provide an opportunity for a deserving student(s) to fulfill their dream of advancing their education in order to pursue a medical career.
This year, we have moved the scholarship funds to the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky at 810 College St. Bowling Green, KY 42101. Checks can be mailed to that address. Please include on the memo line David B. Moore Scholarship. You can also make a donation online at CFSKY.org by clicking on the donation button and then the David B. Moore Scholarship Banner. All donations are tax deductible.
We sincerely appreciate your support!
BGHS Class of 1976
Judy Bean Clark
Buzz English
Mark Johnson