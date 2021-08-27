Some groups of people are panicked over the CCP virus and the supposed high death rate and threat it imposes to living life on planet earth. Let’s analyze the Kentucky Department of Health daily COVID report as of Aug. 23. Assume a total Kentucky state population of about 4.5 million.
Children under 10 years old = 5.6% of all infected but only account for one death since March 2020 (18 months total). This equals 0.00002% of 1% or 2/100,000ths of 1 percent of the entire Kentucky population. Your child has an almost equal chance of accidental drowning based on CDC statistics of 1.6/100,0000.
Children under 20 years old = 16.8% of all infected but only account for two deaths since March 2020 (18 months total). This equals 0.00004% of 1% or 4/100,000ths of 1% of the entire Kentucky population -- almost the same chance of accidental drowning as reported by the all-knowing CDC.
Persons under 30 years of age = 34.8% of all infected but only account for 15 deaths since March 2020 (18 months total). This equals 0.0003% of 1% or 3/10,000ths of 1% of the entire Kentucky population.
Persons over 50 years = 34.5% of all infected but accounts for 96.8% of all deaths in the state of Kentucky. This increases in percentage the older you are.
This tops out with persons 80-plus years of age = 45.3% of all individuals who die from COVID (3.427) of the total, at a proportion of 0.08% of all persons within the state of Kentucky. Or 8/100ths of 1%.
So, let's hear it again why we should be so panicked about dying? That we should all be vaccinated. That we should all be wearing useless masks for eternity? Especially during school. Show me the logic! Show me the science! There isn't any.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green