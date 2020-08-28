Dr. Timothy Caboni, current president of Western Kentucky University, recently announced the possible removal of the names from the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering because these families owned slaves some 200 years ago. I wonder how many people knew this fact before the college revealed it as “problematic?” My wife and I are both graduates of WKU and in all the years spent on the Hill we never knew it.
And as a history major, I find it offensive when 19th century behavior is judged by 21st century standards. This has to be one of the most ridiculous examples to date of political correctness run amok in the country. If acted upon, I think it is only right that all donations by the Ogden family and Potter family, and any other financial benefit received by the college from either, be returned to the families or transferred to an organization that is not unduly concerned about political correctness and BLM extremism.
Phil Buckner
Bowling Green
