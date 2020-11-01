Don’t remove Potter, Ogden from colleges
I am a huge fan of WKU. Both of my children graduated from WKU. My daughter graduated from Potter College of Arts and Letters. My great-great-grandfather was Pleasant J Potter. I am writing this letter to express my dismay and disappointment over the possibility of removing Pleasant J Potter’s and Robert Ogden’s name off of the two WKU colleges. It was legal to own slaves at that time. They were generous men who realized the importance of a good education. We should not erase history. We should learn from history to never let slavery happen again.
WKU, I hope you will consider my letter and not remove the names of Pleasant J. Potter and Robert Ogden from the WKU colleges.
Linda Belle Pillow
Bowling Green
