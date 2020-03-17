I appreciated your recent editorial about abortion and the ridiculous claim about its safety.
Different states are trying to write legislation requiring the doctors working at abortion clinics have necessary credentials to admit patients to local hospitals. That must mean a procedure has gone wrong and the woman is needing extra help. Isn't it interesting that the abortion industry opposes such legislation? And of course the womb of a woman determined to eliminate her pregnancy is an extremely deadly place for her child.
In the early years of legal abortion, counselors of this industry referred to the developing child as a blob of tissue, a product of conception. Technology has advanced and now amazing dimensional images of the developing child are available.
The movie "Unplanned" was in theaters last year. I found the movie to be educational, emotionally intense and sobering. The content is for mature teens and above. I believe that it accurately portrays that the abortion industry is about the money it can make from dead babies. More dead babies equals more money. I believe those who watch this movie will be strongly pro-life afterwards.
I believe that most of those in the pro-life movement have compassion for the women who felt that ending their pregnancy was their best or only choice. These women will be dealing with the realization of what they have done for years to come. The women who go to pregnancy support centers will hear about adoption as a loving option. For those who choose to keep their child and raise it themselves may be given different types of help, from maternity clothes, clothes for their baby, instructions for caring for the baby, a baby shower and other stuff. Our city is lucky to have such a center on Magnolia Street and helping them would be a beautiful way to show your support for life.
Betty Reneau
Franklin
