Bowling Green elected officials need to show some integrity
No accountability. No credibility. No responsibility. And there are so many more that should apply to the three members of the current Bowling Green City Commission that voted against the recommendations of the Bowling Green Board of Ethics at the city commission meeting Sept. 15. If you missed the broadcast, I urge you to view it on the city’s website at www.bgky.org.
The ethics board is a group of citizen volunteers who’ve worked long and hard to develop a set of recommended changes to the city’s current code of ethics following the obstacles they faced when trying to determine their options during an investigation of a member of the board of commissioners last year. They are of no particular political persuasion and had no ax to grind. The proposed changes simply called on those elected and appointed public figures who violate the code of ethics to be held accountable for the costs associated with investigating those violations rather than having them borne by taxpayers. Seems fair to me.
Why expect less of a standard for public officials than for private citizens? Why would they think they’re above this? I can think of no reason why any public official found guilty of violating the code of ethics should even remain in office much less be immune from paying the costs incurred by the investigation process they caused. Yet three of the current commissioners voted to remove these proposed penalty recommendations. Why? What are they afraid of?
If the charges are proven false, the official pays no penalty. So why remove the teeth from the ethics board’s recommendations? A public official shouldn’t have anything to worry about if they plan to abide by the ethics codes. So ... make it simple – Show some integrity or don’t ask to serve!
Rick Williams
Bowling Green
– Editor’s note: Rick Williams is a candidate for city commission.
