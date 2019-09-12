In 14 months, the history of our nation will be profoundly affected by the election of the president. Will the present administrator continue or will there be another to occupy the office as leader of this great republic? The election rests with the citizens.
The magnitude of this historic election has taken on the appearance of a sporting event. It could shrink in size from a land seeking greatness to a political system that has failed wherever it had been tried including our own Colonial America.
The journal of Gov. William Bradford of the Plymouth Plantations relates the disastrous results of Socialism practiced by our Pilgrim Fathers in the early 1620s. Laying aside collectivism and establishing private property gave reason for the celebration of the first Thanksgiving.
The biggest game played in recent history was proposed by Woodrow Wilson and formulated by Franklin Roosevelt with the birth of Social Security, which sits in the shadow of bankruptcy. It was best expressed by Ronald Reagan who said, "We are from the federal government, and we are here to help you."
Like the Super Bowl, the election will be decided like the toss of the coin. The coin has two sides. On the one side there is the image of liberty while on the other is the image of poverty. Liberty represents freedom left to the citizens, while poverty represents rulers who make arbitrary decisions.
"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our prosperity, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America."
James Britt
Bowling Green
