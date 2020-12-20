For the past seven or eight years, I have been a voice for conservatives, in particular Republicans. In the past month, I have witnessed something never before seen in my life: A STOLEN ELECTION!
I never realized how deep the “swamp” was. Those are the career politicians and never Trumpers, both Republican and Democrat. There has been censorship by big tech (Twitter, Facebook and Google) and media censorship of factual evidence of the massive findings of fraud in this election.
President Donald Trump ALWAYS put America first. He put pride in the Stars and Stripes again.
Now you are telling me the American people gave a confused old man with dementia whose running mate is a racist and communist more votes than ANY presidential candidate in history. I’m not buying it.
I want to know where the people that Trump supported and got elected are: Gov. Kemp in Georgia, William Barr, conservative federal judges appointed, three Supreme Court justices appointed, the FBI.
Our president fought for us – the American people. He has endured a phony Russia investigation for three years, a phony impeachment and now a rigged election. He is now alone and we as a country have lost our right to free and fair elections.
We will never have another conservative president again. Life as we know it is over.
The Georgia Senate election is over without starting. Democrats have control of all branches of government, so America, here’s what you get for not backing Trump.
I am renouncing my Republican membership. I am now only a Trump MAGA party member. I will never vote Republican again. They are cowards, liars, hypocrites, spineless, just like Democrats. I would fight to stop what’s happening in our country, even die for it. It’s a sad time in American history!
This is not MY America that I love. Let’s all pray to stop what’s coming!
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.