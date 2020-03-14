Of course, with regard to the pandemic in Italy and throughout Europe, as well as on our shores now, it is a problem largely of the European Union authorities' own making. If the EU member or central governmental authorities had suspended travel to and from China when America did, it would have been contained very fast.
Instead, in the name of political correctness, they played Russian roulette with the lives of the citizens that trusted them, and many are dying that would not have had to. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden called President Donald Trump xenophobic for quickly suspending travel, first to and from Wuhan province then to all of China. That's not xenophobic, that is demonstrating leadership, making a tough decision in a bad situation that they wouldn't recognize if it slapped them in the face.
Plus, the Red Chinese government rebuffed American offers for technical assistance fighting this disease. The Red Chinese government, for its ideological obstinacy, and the EU member governments, for their lack of leadership and desire to be politically correct, both have blood on their hands. And now Red China is trying to blame the United States for COVID-19, arguably the most preposterous case of perpetrator-as-victim since the Reichstag fire.
If this isn't the best reason for a democracy movement to take hold in China, as well as an EU disillusion movement, beyond Brexit, I don't know what is.
Edmond Schwab
Bowling Green
