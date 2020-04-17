I’m sure someone has thought of this, but I hadn’t heard it, so I thought it’s worth mentioning.
With everyone wondering how we will proceed back to work while dealing with this virus, we have ongoing test cases right now occurring in our operating factories. Most of the places I work are still open and employ hundreds of people in relative tight quarters under one roof.
All have obviously instituted safe work practices to deal with the virus, and many have had cases occur in their factories, but because they are essential, are still operating. To date I’ve not heard of large outbreaks in these factories where someone tested positive (but I could be wrong).
These should provide a great case study for how the rest of the businesses in our state and around the country should handle going back to work. By looking at these current operating factories, seeing ones who have had cases of COVID-19 occur in their factory. We should be able to see what works and what does not.
Praying for wisdom for local and state leadership.
Bill Ramsey
Bowling Green
