‘Fairness’ crowd pushes its immoral norms
“Fairness” when used by the LGBTQ. When they use the term it comes from their own dictionary of words and meaning. I will explain, but first keep in mind that there already are laws for EVERYONE that prohibits discrimination.
So, what is their intent with an additional “fairness” law in Bowling Green and across the nation? It is to set themselves up as a special class of victims that can then write their own definition of “fairness” as their needs allow.
Their full intent as it has been demonstrated nationwide is to force acceptance of their habits, their lifestyle and immoral norms on to anyone and everyone, starting at childhood. If you don’t accept their behavior then you and/or your family are committing a crime against them. They are not just looking for “equal under the law” – they are wanting the position of ultimate victim and will harass anyone who opposes their lifestyle and moral norms.
Why else would they request a Christian pizzeria owner south of South Bend, Ind., to cater a gay wedding, and when they refused harassed them through physical and legal action until they went out of business. When is the last time you went to a wedding where pizza is the main entree? Not me.
The “fairness” request is not about “fairness” to you. It’s about forcing you and your children through legal means in society and your schools to accept whatever perverse definition of “fairness” they want at the time. And you will always be the oppressor, guilty of homophobic hate.
They will not stop or be satisfied at any level of perversion. Don’t doubt me.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.