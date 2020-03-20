It's been said, "Modern man knows much about the natural but little to nothing about the supernatural."
Understanding the supernatural involved in the darkening, disastrous state of our world will lead to understanding the time in which we live. Modern man lives by the intellect and scientific genius which has helped us in defeating diseases such as the present coronavirus. The source to our solution will be found in a test tube in a lab where the supernatural will have guided the natural in the research.
The earth is in the hands of the supernatural evil which is presented in Job, the oldest book in the Bible. Satan has been mocked as a myth along with faith in God as an imaginary being in the natural grasp of life. Satan is presented in Job as the spirit of evil and God of this world. The drama of life is played out when Satan is called the adversary. He gains permission from God to test the faith of Job.
He destroys Job's family, fortune and his health. Finally Job breaks as he curses and wishes he had never been born. His lament is covered in Chapter 3. The book becomes the center of debate among four friends who search for an explanation of why Job's world has collapsed on him.
Job defends himself.
The last four chapters God inquires of Job who repents, and when he forgives his friends the Lord gives him twice of what he had before.
C.L. Lewis' conclusion about Narnia: "All their life (children) in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story ..."
Faith in Christ is the greatest story ever told.
James Britt
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.