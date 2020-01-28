While dining out Sunday night, I saw that every TV in the establishment was covering the tragic and untimely death of one of basketball’s premier players and his daughter.
A young man who took his God-given talent and made it his life’s work to be the best. He may have succeeded in that goal – no doubt, the TV coverage for the next few weeks will discuss that possibility. He made millions of dollars entertaining sports fans and through advertising.
Meanwhile, halfway around the world, three American firefighters tragically lost their lives helping to save lives in Australia.
I know of their deaths only because I saw a 30-second clip of their story on the news. I saw another clip of perhaps 15 seconds. These men were volunteers, from another country, who chose to risk their lives to help those who could not help themselves. I wish the news media had done a story at least long enough to give their names, the names of family members, a list of their accomplishments, how many shirts with their names on the back had sold during their career, what their salary was thanks to their agents, how much they made from advertising.
Once upon a time, I was a firefighter. I certainly did not do it for the measly pay. I did it to help people. I did it to save people’s lives and belongings. I do not begrudge tremendous salaries that professional athletes make. They get paid as much as the sports market will allow. I do begrudge the value of the importance the media has placed on all four of these men’s lives. One entertained and got fame and fortunes, while three lost their lives helping to save lives.
The values of the three firefighters’ lives were priceless. Selfless deaths – zero TV.
John Lambert
Bowling Green
