I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone for all the kind words, flowers, phone calls and all the expressions of love and sympathy given to me and our family on the passing of my husband, the Rev. Dr. Earl J Jackson.
Words cannot express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all the pastors for the beautiful service that truly gave respect and honor to Rev. Jackson's memory. Thank you all for the prayers and encouragement.
Continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.
May God continue to bless you all.
Barbara Jackson and family
Bowling Green
