If we see a family’s house on fire, what will we do?
Will we sit by and watch it burn? Knowing there are children in it, will we call 911 and go inside and help save as many as we can? We may get burned, breathe in smoke, and yes, perhaps die. We’ve all heard the Golden Rule: “Treat people the way we want to be treated." Paraphrasing what Jesus said in Matthew 7:12 – "So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets." How many of us have risked something to help someone else as we would want it to be?
Today, our families are on fire, their very being attacked, devalued, lied to, filled with propaganda in every aspect of culture and education. In every aspect of what God had established with respect to mother, father and their responsibilities to children and God has been slowly but surely redefined downward, perverting the meaning of love, character, and most of all cheapening the value of life – especially of the child in a mother’s womb. In 1993, then-Sen. Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., coined the phrase “defining deviancy down." In other words, deviant behavior was redefined to a lower standard to say it is normal.
In America, such has been the efforts by the LGBTQ faction, Planned Parenthood, the radical feminists of the so-called “women’s rights” faction and today’s Democratic Party to exempt abnormal and deviant behavior, as has been recognized by Judeo-Christian values since and before our founding. If a person kills a pregnant mother, in most cases you will be charged with a double homicide murder.
The killing of unborn is murder, so act like it's murder. Any other passive action will not work.
Vel Rains
Bowling Green
