Fauci should spend jail time for this

I submitted in April 2020 that the COVID pandemic was contrived and a perpetrated scam on our people. So, what are the results of all these mandates, lockdowns and government/media propaganda fear fests?
Masks were and still are ineffective in minimizing virus spread, no matter how virtuous you may feel. If you can breathe through your mask people, a virus can move through it. The things you are reducing is oxygen, while increasing carbon dioxide, and the ability of children to develop in a normal world of faces and human expression without increasing their phobias.
COVID is a manmade genetically modified virus or GMO (Oh my!). It came from the Wuhan lab in China during the fall of 2019. Dr. Anthony Fauci and his group used our tax dollars to help fund this outcome through research grants to China. He then lied that he did. Thank you, Sen. Rand Paul, for your investigation to uncover this covert “gain of function” research Fauci supported and still lies about. He should spend jail time for this.
Testing positive for COVID does not mean death, serious illness or disability but is reported as such to encourage more fear and gain more control over the masses for political purposes.
The deaths actually caused from COVID are highly inflated, as the truth begins to surface.
The demographics of mortality are still the same, highly impacting the elderly and with little or no impact on the young. This is not atypical for virus impact, including all the flu types. The vaccines touted as 95% effective are not. If they were any other product, the FDA would have pulled them from the market months ago.
One thing is certain. Sitting in a restaurant mask-less avoids all risk of exposure vs. standing. Why? Obviously, the virus only inhabits the air at higher altitudes.