"You wear a mask so long, you forget who you were underneath it." These poignant words come from Alan Moore's "V for Vendetta," which tells the tale of a people facing the consequences of giving up freedom in the face of fear.
Today, we stand on the same precipice; shall we give more power to our government in the hopes of protection, or should we rather go about our lives, living with caution, yet living all the same. The United States was founded on the belief that all people have the right to live how they wish, but how can we live under a system that has shut down the businesses and lives of a nation? I believe that the restrictions once set to safeguard us have materialized into the tentative grasp of state and federal governments.
When was the last time church attendance was proscribed, the freedom to gather was threatened, or travel monitored? Ladies and gentlemen, COVID-19 is a threat to consider, but has rapidly become a facade for the political stratagems lurking beneath.
Robert Purcell
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.