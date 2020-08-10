Flag, anthem deserve respect
Before professional games, whether baseball or basketball, the national anthem is played. This is tradition. Normally people (fans and players) would stand to show respect for the flag and nation during the playing of the anthem. Lately many of the players are taking a knee when the anthem is played. Recently one player on the Orlando Magic remained standing and showed respect when the anthem was played before a game.
All other players and coaches knelt. Of course the media descended on the one player who stood to ask him to explain himself – why he stood instead of kneeling like everyone else. He was portrayed as the oddball, an aberration and the one who needed to justify what he had just done.
Where I came from one showed respect for the anthem and the flag. Respect was shown by standing when the anthem was played. This was normal and proper. One did not have to explain why they showed respect for the flag. Then the odd one was not the one who showed respect but the other one around.
This is something that the media and most professional athletes don’t understand.
Robert Sochor
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.