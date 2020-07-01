City officials should have respect for the American flag and should not be able to remove it from private property or city property.
Unfortunately, we have some officials who are more concerned with their ability to show their power than to honor their duty to protect and serve citizens. They are not supporting our democracy or our First Amendment rights.
These same officials look the other way when one of their good ole boys flew a shredded U.S. flag. I support a city ordinance that would (protect) our constitutional rights.
Janice Bunch
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.