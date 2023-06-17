Following Jesus is voluntary

“For since in the wisdom of God the world through its wisdom did not know him, God was pleased through the foolishness of what was preached to save those who believe.” – 1 Corinthians 1:21 NIV
This is for all the well-intentioned but nonetheless misguided folks who think they have the right, indeed the obligation, to impose their religious belief system on the rest of us against our will.
You don’t.
Pay attention: You are not doing God’s will. Moreover, this is not what Jesus taught. If you want to advocate for your understanding of the Word, that’s fine. You are free to preach all you want. You do not, however, have the right to force anything on anyone.
It is the height of arrogance to think God endowed you with insights he obviously spared the rest of us or to assume that God needs you as his “enforcer.”
The only legitimate Christians are those who follow Jesus willingly and voluntarily. The Crusaders were as evil, if not more so, than the so-called infidels, heretics and pagans they were persecuting.
Jesus never taught that following him was compulsory.
If you believe something is wrong based on your reading of Scripture, don’t do it. In fact, I was taught that going against your conscience is a sin. But don’t try to impose your guilt on others.
If you are only doing the proverbial “right thing” because you have to, and not because you want to, your actions are ultimately meaningless.
I’ll make my own value judgments based on my interpretation. You are free to do the same.
“When the disciples James and John saw this, they asked, ‘Lord, do you want us to call fire down from heaven to destroy them?’ But Jesus turned and rebuked them.” – Luke 9:54-55 NIV