OK. I try to base my opinions on credible information from reliable sources. Apparently, however, this puts me at a disadvantage when debating some of my Daily News friends who are obviously unencumbered by this old-fashioned approach to seeking the truth.
So … I decided to go to where many of my detractors obviously get most of their profound insights into reality: YouTube.
Glad I did. It all makes sense to me now.
While we are increasingly focused on 2020, our Illuminati overlords are using this distraction to create the illusion our elections make a difference – when all the key decisions regarding our future are decided at their monthly star chamber meetings in Antarctica.
And all the fuss about returning to the moon (yeah, like we’ve been there before) as a staging area for our eventual journey to Mars is just a smokescreen for what’s really going on: The lizard people need our resources to construct a quantum portal allowing instantaneous access to earth.
By the way, this has been in the works for quite a while. Venus is experiencing severe overcrowding. But before they can relocate here, our planet needs to be a lot hotter. Luckily, the remote-controlled android they installed as president is doing an exemplary job making that happen.
Moreover, the FDA’s suppression of the cure for cancer, which was discovered about 50 years ago, combined with the CIA’s introduction of AIDS and Ebola, will make our impending genocide more efficient when the ancient astronauts decide its D-Day.
This may all seem far-fetched, but it makes perfect sense – especially if we haven’t been completely neutralized by the chemtrails.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
