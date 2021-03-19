Former DN staffer remembers Stringer
Don Stringer, a former managing editor of this newspaper, gave me the opportunity to come back to Bowling Green from Nashville in 1989.
I and others who stayed almost as long as me covered more beats in three years at the Daily News than most reporters did anywhere in a lifetime. I also edited this and that section until he allowed me to serve as editorial page editor.
I left after five years, and I don’t think he gave it a second thought, since he’d seen more than 20 people come and go during my tenure alone. However, he really believed the newspaper and its staff made a difference, keeping people accurately informed and educated while keeping government officials honest if not open-minded.
Maybe the world wouldn’t be worse off with a few more like him around.
Stan Reagan
Bowling Green
– Reagan is a former editorial page editor and staff writer at the Daily News.
